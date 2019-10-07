Comparison of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 138 0.45 130.26M 13.56 10.73 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 1.68 N/A 1.15 15.79

Demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 94,672,577.95% 37% 1.5% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a 26.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $172.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 30.5% respectively. About 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.