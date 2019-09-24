Comparison of Americold Realty Trust (COLD) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Both Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Industrial industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust 33 4.25 N/A 0.39 85.32 Gladstone Land Corporation 26 7.29 N/A 0.12 207.26

Demonstrates Americold Realty Trust and Gladstone Land Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Gladstone Land Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Americold Realty Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Land Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Americold Realty Trust and Gladstone Land Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Americold Realty Trust and Gladstone Land Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 1 3 2.75 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Americold Realty Trust is $37.13, with potential upside of 1.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Americold Realty Trust and Gladstone Land Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.52%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Americold Realty Trust 1.3% 0.51% 4.29% 16.91% 57.27% 31.28% Gladstone Land Corporation -0.23% -0.66% -0.43% 1.52% 0.39% 0.9%

For the past year Americold Realty Trust was more bullish than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Americold Realty Trust beats Gladstone Land Corporation.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada. Upon the completion of this offering, we will be the first publicly traded REIT focused on the temperature-controlled warehouse industry.