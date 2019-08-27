Comparison of America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) and Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Both America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart Inc. 88 0.83 N/A 6.73 13.39 Sonic Automotive Inc. 20 0.11 N/A 2.25 12.24

Table 1 demonstrates America’s Car-Mart Inc. and Sonic Automotive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sonic Automotive Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than America’s Car-Mart Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Sonic Automotive Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 9.8% Sonic Automotive Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

America’s Car-Mart Inc. has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sonic Automotive Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for America’s Car-Mart Inc. and Sonic Automotive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sonic Automotive Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s average target price is $111, while its potential upside is 30.93%. Competitively the average target price of Sonic Automotive Inc. is $21.33, which is potential -19.27% downside. The data provided earlier shows that America’s Car-Mart Inc. appears more favorable than Sonic Automotive Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

America’s Car-Mart Inc. and Sonic Automotive Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.3% and 86.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.2% of Sonic Automotive Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America’s Car-Mart Inc. 2.3% 5.03% -10% 29.43% 42.21% 24.44% Sonic Automotive Inc. 5.96% 18.07% 36.35% 79.14% 38.2% 100.36%

For the past year America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sonic Automotive Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors America’s Car-Mart Inc. beats Sonic Automotive Inc.

AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States. AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.