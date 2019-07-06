Comparison of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) and Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) and Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) have been rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor Corporation 12 3.66 N/A 1.39 8.05 Atkore International Group Inc. 23 0.62 N/A 2.53 9.74

Table 1 demonstrates American Superconductor Corporation and Atkore International Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atkore International Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than American Superconductor Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. American Superconductor Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Atkore International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 44.9% 28.6% Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.9% 9.2%

Liquidity

American Superconductor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Atkore International Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. American Superconductor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atkore International Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for American Superconductor Corporation and Atkore International Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Atkore International Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Atkore International Group Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -3.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.4% of American Superconductor Corporation shares and 0% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of American Superconductor Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Superconductor Corporation 1.36% -8.65% -27.37% 22.14% 62.79% 0.45% Atkore International Group Inc. -3.37% 6.24% 6.06% 24.41% 17.98% 24.34%

For the past year American Superconductor Corporation was less bullish than Atkore International Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Atkore International Group Inc. beats American Superconductor Corporation.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.