Comparison of American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.17 N/A 0.22 61.38 MobileIron Inc. 6 3.83 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Software Inc. and MobileIron Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of American Software Inc. and MobileIron Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Volatility and Risk

American Software Inc.’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, MobileIron Inc. has a 1.72 beta which is 72.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of American Software Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. American Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

American Software Inc. and MobileIron Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

American Software Inc. has an average price target of $13, and a -9.97% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of MobileIron Inc. is $8, which is potential 13.31% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MobileIron Inc. is looking more favorable than American Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares and 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares. American Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of MobileIron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year American Software Inc. was less bullish than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats MobileIron Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.