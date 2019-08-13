Comparison of American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

We will be comparing the differences between American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 3.99 N/A 0.22 61.38 Aware Inc. 3 3.89 N/A 0.09 31.44

Table 1 highlights American Software Inc. and Aware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aware Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Software Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. American Software Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Aware Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Volatility and Risk

American Software Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aware Inc.’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. Its rival Aware Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. Aware Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for American Software Inc. and Aware Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a -5.93% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Software Inc. and Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 32.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aware Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year American Software Inc. has 27.46% stronger performance while Aware Inc. has -21.61% weaker performance.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats Aware Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.