Comparison of American River Bankshares (AMRB) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares 13 3.43 N/A 0.80 16.27 Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.24 N/A 2.22 12.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American River Bankshares and Territorial Bancorp Inc. Territorial Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. American River Bankshares’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Territorial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has American River Bankshares and Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 0.00% 4.7% 0.5% Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.2 and its 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Territorial Bancorp Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.43 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.9% of American River Bankshares shares and 44.8% of Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares. About 10.1% of American River Bankshares’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American River Bankshares 1.33% 1.56% -6.36% -15.42% -17.2% -6.81% Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.98% 0.5% 2.31% 3.55% -4.85% 9.2%

For the past year American River Bankshares has -6.81% weaker performance while Territorial Bancorp Inc. has 9.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors American River Bankshares.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.