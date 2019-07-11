Comparison of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Both American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 9 0.27 N/A -0.54 0.00 RadNet Inc. 13 0.69 N/A 0.65 20.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and RadNet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% RadNet Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor RadNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RadNet Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares and 65.5% of RadNet Inc. shares. 2.8% are American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.3% of RadNet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. -7.76% 2.99% -45.09% -62.63% -56.02% -43.23% RadNet Inc. 1.93% 1.62% -3.73% -1.72% 1.31% 29.5%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while RadNet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RadNet Inc. beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.