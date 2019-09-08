Comparison of American Public Education Inc. (APEI) and Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

As Education & Training Services companies, American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education Inc. 30 1.30 N/A 1.33 24.92 Aspen Group Inc. 4 2.28 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Public Education Inc. and Aspen Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Public Education Inc. and Aspen Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1% Aspen Group Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -23.6%

Risk and Volatility

American Public Education Inc.’s current beta is 0.84 and it happens to be 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aspen Group Inc.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Public Education Inc. Its rival Aspen Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. American Public Education Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aspen Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for American Public Education Inc. and Aspen Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Aspen Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Public Education Inc.’s upside potential is 55.66% at a $37.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of American Public Education Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.2% of Aspen Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.9% of American Public Education Inc. shares. Competitively, Aspen Group Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02% Aspen Group Inc. -3.62% -0.5% -13.07% -9.32% -42.17% -27.19%

For the past year American Public Education Inc. had bullish trend while Aspen Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

American Public Education Inc. beats Aspen Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.