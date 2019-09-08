Comparison of American Public Education Inc. (APEI) and Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

As Education & Training Services companies, American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Public Education Inc.
|30
|1.30
|N/A
|1.33
|24.92
|Aspen Group Inc.
|4
|2.28
|N/A
|-0.50
|0.00
In table 1 we can see American Public Education Inc. and Aspen Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us American Public Education Inc. and Aspen Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Public Education Inc.
|0.00%
|7%
|6.1%
|Aspen Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-23.6%
Risk and Volatility
American Public Education Inc.’s current beta is 0.84 and it happens to be 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aspen Group Inc.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Public Education Inc. Its rival Aspen Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. American Public Education Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aspen Group Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for American Public Education Inc. and Aspen Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Public Education Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
|Aspen Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
American Public Education Inc.’s upside potential is 55.66% at a $37.67 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 94.4% of American Public Education Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.2% of Aspen Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.9% of American Public Education Inc. shares. Competitively, Aspen Group Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Public Education Inc.
|2.9%
|12.54%
|1.44%
|11.89%
|-25.29%
|16.02%
|Aspen Group Inc.
|-3.62%
|-0.5%
|-13.07%
|-9.32%
|-42.17%
|-27.19%
For the past year American Public Education Inc. had bullish trend while Aspen Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
American Public Education Inc. beats Aspen Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
