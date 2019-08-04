Comparison of American National Insurance Company (ANAT) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP)

American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 126 0.87 N/A 14.81 8.17 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.55 N/A 1.77 14.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American National Insurance Company. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. American National Insurance Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us American National Insurance Company and National General Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.9% of American National Insurance Company shares and 4.58% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. About 0.4% of American National Insurance Company’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89% National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance while National General Holdings Corp. has 24.15% stronger performance.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats National General Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.