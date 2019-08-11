Comparison of American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|35
|4.91
|N/A
|1.81
|20.40
|First Community Bankshares Inc.
|34
|4.44
|N/A
|2.29
|14.45
Table 1 highlights American National Bankshares Inc. and First Community Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Community Bankshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American National Bankshares Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Community Bankshares Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|10.2%
|1.2%
|First Community Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.6%
Volatility & Risk
American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Community Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both American National Bankshares Inc. and First Community Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 42.6% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|3.21%
|-2.3%
|-0.59%
|13.05%
|-8.44%
|26.2%
|First Community Bankshares Inc.
|-0.57%
|-0.9%
|-2.48%
|-4.14%
|1.29%
|5.05%
For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than First Community Bankshares Inc.
Summary
American National Bankshares Inc. beats First Community Bankshares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
