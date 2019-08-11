Comparison of American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. 35 4.91 N/A 1.81 20.40 First Community Bankshares Inc. 34 4.44 N/A 2.29 14.45

Table 1 highlights American National Bankshares Inc. and First Community Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Community Bankshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American National Bankshares Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Community Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American National Bankshares Inc. and First Community Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 42.6% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2% First Community Bankshares Inc. -0.57% -0.9% -2.48% -4.14% 1.29% 5.05%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats First Community Bankshares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.