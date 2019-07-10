Comparison of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)

Both American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Homes 4 Rent
|23
|7.05
|N/A
|0.11
|209.39
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|25
|18.81
|N/A
|0.04
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Homes 4 Rent and Capstead Mortgage Corporation. Capstead Mortgage Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than American Homes 4 Rent.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us American Homes 4 Rent and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0.00%
|-0.3%
|-0.2%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
American Homes 4 Rent’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 8.86%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 90.7% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% are American Homes 4 Rent’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Homes 4 Rent
|1.44%
|1.1%
|4.97%
|16.33%
|16.21%
|20.25%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
