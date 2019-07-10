Comparison of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)

Both American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent 23 7.05 N/A 0.11 209.39 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 18.81 N/A 0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Homes 4 Rent and Capstead Mortgage Corporation. Capstead Mortgage Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than American Homes 4 Rent.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Homes 4 Rent and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 0 1 3.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

American Homes 4 Rent’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 8.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% are American Homes 4 Rent’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Homes 4 Rent 1.44% 1.1% 4.97% 16.33% 16.21% 20.25% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%