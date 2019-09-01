Comparison of American Financial Group Inc. (AFGE) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Unico American Corporation 6 1.01 N/A -0.31 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of American Financial Group Inc. and Unico American Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unico American Corporation 0.00% -2.9% -1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Financial Group Inc. and Unico American Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 19%. Insiders Competitively, owned 59.08% of Unico American Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7% Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance while Unico American Corporation has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats Unico American Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.