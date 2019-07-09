Comparison of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 98 1.29 N/A 7.87 12.62 National General Holdings Corp. 22 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.52

In table 1 we can see American Financial Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than American Financial Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. American Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown American Financial Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

American Financial Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.34% and an $107 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Financial Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 16.06% respectively. 0.7% are American Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -1.2% 2.86% 3.29% -3.94% -7.44% 11.33% National General Holdings Corp. 1.45% 3.86% 21.85% -0.71% -4.54% 20.53%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors American Financial Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp.