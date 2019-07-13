Comparison of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.87 N/A -0.53 0.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.44 N/A 0.36 42.87

Demonstrates American Finance Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for American Finance Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 20.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.37% -1.19% 0% 0% 0% 3.41% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 1.63% -1.39% 0.26% -2.69% -8.36% 9.35%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. was less bullish than Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors American Finance Trust Inc.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.