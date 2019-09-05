Comparison of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.75 N/A -0.47 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.67 N/A 0.93 38.03

Table 1 demonstrates American Finance Trust Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Finance Trust Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. was less bullish than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats on 7 of the 7 factors American Finance Trust Inc.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.