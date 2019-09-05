Comparison of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.29 N/A -0.53 0.00 VEREIT Inc. 9 7.49 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Finance Trust Inc. and VEREIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Finance Trust Inc. and VEREIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VEREIT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

VEREIT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a -7.02% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.2% of VEREIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, VEREIT Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09% VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend while VEREIT Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

VEREIT Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.