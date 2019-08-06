Comparison of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.21
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|13
|1.75
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Finance Trust Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for American Finance Trust Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Clipper Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 45.59% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% are Clipper Realty Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|9.38%
|4.43%
|-9.84%
|-11.29%
|12.14%
|-11.63%
For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. has weaker performance than American Finance Trust Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Clipper Realty Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
