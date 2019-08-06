Comparison of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.21 N/A -0.53 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 13 1.75 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Finance Trust Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for American Finance Trust Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clipper Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 45.59% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% are Clipper Realty Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. has weaker performance than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Clipper Realty Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.