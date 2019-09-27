Comparison of American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Both American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Technologies Inc 5 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Ballard Power Systems Inc. 5 -1310.33 180.11M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Electric Technologies Inc and Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Technologies Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Ballard Power Systems Inc. 3,744,490,644.49% -17.5% -13.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -1.05 shows that American Electric Technologies Inc is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Electric Technologies Inc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Ballard Power Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Electric Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.5% of American Electric Technologies Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.4% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. American Electric Technologies Inc’s share owned by insiders are 7.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Technologies Inc -1.1% 36.62% 9% -2.19% -23.92% 2.31% Ballard Power Systems Inc. -2.64% 0.5% 23.1% 17.39% 37.76% 69.46%

For the past year American Electric Technologies Inc was less bullish than Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Summary

Ballard Power Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors American Electric Technologies Inc.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells worldwide. Its power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. The companyÂ’s power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications. The company also provides engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.