Comparison of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power Company Inc. 83 2.71 N/A 4.11 20.68 The Southern Company 51 2.58 N/A 3.21 16.69

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American Electric Power Company Inc. and The Southern Company. The Southern Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Electric Power Company Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than The Southern Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3% The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

American Electric Power Company Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.18 beta. The Southern Company’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, The Southern Company which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. The Southern Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American Electric Power Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. and The Southern Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 The Southern Company 1 5 0 2.83

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.04% and an $86.33 average target price. On the other hand, The Southern Company’s potential downside is -12.01% and its average target price is $49.6. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that American Electric Power Company Inc. seems more appealing than The Southern Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares and 57.8% of The Southern Company shares. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of The Southern Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Power Company Inc. 1.58% 0.94% 6.91% 12.92% 26.73% 13.79% The Southern Company 2.76% 1.75% 8.98% 14.59% 20.4% 22.13%

For the past year American Electric Power Company Inc. has weaker performance than The Southern Company

Summary

American Electric Power Company Inc. beats The Southern Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.