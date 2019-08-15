Comparison of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 13 0.11 N/A -0.95 0.00 Lear Corporation 140 0.32 N/A 15.66 8.10

Demonstrates American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Lear Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Lear Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -1.3% Lear Corporation 0.00% 20.7% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.99 and it happens to be 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Lear Corporation’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lear Corporation are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lear Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Lear Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Lear Corporation 0 5 4 2.44

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $17.25, while its potential upside is 145.73%. Lear Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $153.89 average target price and a 45.17% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Lear Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Lear Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.5% -15.42% -17.27% -28.03% 8.74% Lear Corporation -7.4% -8.36% -11.06% -17.53% -28.6% 3.19%

For the past year American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Lear Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Lear Corporation beats American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.