Comparison of American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) and Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) and Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust Inc. 46 8.48 N/A 0.67 69.77 Alexander’s Inc. 375 8.01 N/A 11.81 31.72

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alexander’s Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. American Assets Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Alexander’s Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

American Assets Trust Inc.’s 0.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alexander’s Inc. has beta of 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

American Assets Trust Inc. and Alexander’s Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alexander’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of American Assets Trust Inc. is $51, with potential upside of 8.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares and 35.5% of Alexander’s Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of American Assets Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.1% of Alexander’s Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51% Alexander’s Inc. -0.74% 1.58% -3.23% 12.03% 2.6% 22.89%

For the past year American Assets Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexander’s Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alexander’s Inc. beats American Assets Trust Inc.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.