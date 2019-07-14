Comparison of Ameren Corporation (AEE) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

As Electric Utilities companies, Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren Corporation 72 3.13 N/A 3.32 22.21 The Southern Company 51 2.57 N/A 3.21 16.69

Table 1 demonstrates Ameren Corporation and The Southern Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Southern Company has lower revenue and earnings than Ameren Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Ameren Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Southern Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ameren Corporation and The Southern Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.6% The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Ameren Corporation has a 0.32 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. The Southern Company’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

Ameren Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, The Southern Company which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. The Southern Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ameren Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ameren Corporation and The Southern Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 The Southern Company 1 5 0 2.83

Ameren Corporation has a -0.21% downside potential and an average target price of $76. Competitively The Southern Company has an average target price of $49.6, with potential downside of -10.90%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ameren Corporation seems more appealing than The Southern Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ameren Corporation and The Southern Company are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 57.8% respectively. 0.5% are Ameren Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, The Southern Company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameren Corporation 3.31% 2.35% 5.22% 9.51% 30.27% 13.02% The Southern Company 2.76% 1.75% 8.98% 14.59% 20.4% 22.13%

For the past year Ameren Corporation was less bullish than The Southern Company.

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors The Southern Company.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.