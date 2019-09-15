Comparison of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp Inc. 17 2.88 N/A 1.16 15.83 Park National Corporation 96 4.55 N/A 6.68 14.16

Table 1 demonstrates Amerant Bancorp Inc. and Park National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Park National Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Amerant Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Amerant Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Park National Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.6% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

Amerant Bancorp Inc. and Park National Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Park National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a -7.82% downside potential and a consensus target price of $18.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amerant Bancorp Inc. and Park National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 41% respectively. 68.66% are Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Park National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerant Bancorp Inc. 2.45% -15.84% 2.4% 31.38% 0% 41.28% Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57%

For the past year Amerant Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Park National Corporation.

Summary

Park National Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Amerant Bancorp Inc.