Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
