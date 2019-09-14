Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.