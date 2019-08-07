Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

We will be comparing the differences between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.93 N/A 0.57 14.04

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 27.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has 3.52% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.