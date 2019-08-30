Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Longevity Acquisition Corporation are 6 and 6 respectively. Longevity Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 28.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Longevity Acquisition Corporation

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.