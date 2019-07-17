Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

We will be comparing the differences between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 71 1.41 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s consensus target price is $56, while its potential downside is -26.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51% Icahn Enterprises L.P. -5.22% -2.45% 1.49% 2.81% 7.3% 25.61%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.