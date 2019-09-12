Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 24.39% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.32% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.