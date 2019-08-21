Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMCI Acquisition Corp. Its rival ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 52.7% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.