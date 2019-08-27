Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.