Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.
