Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.