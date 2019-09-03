Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

We will be comparing the differences between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 highlights AMCI Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than KBL Merger Corp. IV

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.