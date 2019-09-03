Comparison of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

We will be comparing the differences between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 highlights AMCI Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than KBL Merger Corp. IV
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.
