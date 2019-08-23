Comparison of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) and The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)

This is a contrast between AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) and The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Entertainment – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Networks Inc. 57 0.92 N/A 7.37 7.24 The Marcus Corporation 37 1.45 N/A 1.51 23.19

Table 1 demonstrates AMC Networks Inc. and The Marcus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Marcus Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AMC Networks Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AMC Networks Inc. is presently more affordable than The Marcus Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AMC Networks Inc. and The Marcus Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Networks Inc. 0.00% 144.1% 8.2% The Marcus Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

AMC Networks Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Marcus Corporation’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMC Networks Inc. Its rival The Marcus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. AMC Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Marcus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AMC Networks Inc. and The Marcus Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 The Marcus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of AMC Networks Inc. is $61.67, with potential upside of 23.71%. Meanwhile, The Marcus Corporation’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 35.30%. Based on the results shown earlier, The Marcus Corporation is looking more favorable than AMC Networks Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMC Networks Inc. and The Marcus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.5% respectively. 1.1% are AMC Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, The Marcus Corporation has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMC Networks Inc. 1.66% -2.59% -9.37% -13.93% -11.34% -2.73% The Marcus Corporation 6.32% 7.1% -6.37% -21.63% -8.64% -11.42%

For the past year AMC Networks Inc. has stronger performance than The Marcus Corporation

Summary

AMC Networks Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors The Marcus Corporation.