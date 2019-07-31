Comparison of Amber Road Inc. (AMBR) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amber Road Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.42 N/A 0.60 4.65

In table 1 we can see Amber Road Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amber Road Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.4 shows that Amber Road Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Amber Road Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amber Road Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Amber Road Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9% of Amber Road Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35% Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95%

For the past year Amber Road Inc. was more bullish than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

Finjan Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Amber Road Inc.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.