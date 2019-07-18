Comparison of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 26.95 N/A -0.38 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 56.60 N/A -5.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Risk & Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amarin Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 69.67% for Amarin Corporation plc with average price target of $35.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.7% and 78%. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has 24.32% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -35.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.