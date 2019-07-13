Comparison of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

As Biotechnology companies, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 28.66 N/A -0.38 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.87 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amarin Corporation plc and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Amarin Corporation plc and PolarityTE Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential is 63.32% at a $35.75 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and PolarityTE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.7% and 49.7%. Insiders held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has 24.32% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats PolarityTE Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.