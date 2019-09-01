Comparison of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

This is a contrast between Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.05 N/A -0.38 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.36 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 138.49% and an $35.75 consensus target price. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 43.82% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 45.5% respectively. Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.