Comparison of Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Bank 17 2.80 N/A 1.59 10.81 M&T Bank Corporation 163 3.24 N/A 12.87 12.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amalgamated Bank and M&T Bank Corporation. M&T Bank Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Bank. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Amalgamated Bank is trading at a lower P/E ratio than M&T Bank Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Amalgamated Bank and M&T Bank Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Amalgamated Bank and M&T Bank Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Bank 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of M&T Bank Corporation is $176, which is potential 20.19% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amalgamated Bank and M&T Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 85.2% respectively. About 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend while M&T Bank Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats on 11 of the 10 factors Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.