Comparison of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.98 N/A -6.77 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2793.46 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk & Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.41 and it happens to be 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta and it is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 31.23% at a $14.33 average target price. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 68.38% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.8%. About 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.