Comparison of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

This is a contrast between AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.12 N/A -6.77 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14.5 is AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.3% respectively. 3.5% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Provention Bio Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.