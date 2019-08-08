Comparison of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.75 N/A -6.77 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.41 beta indicates that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, with potential upside of 62.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.