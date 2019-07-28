Comparison of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.66 N/A -4.92 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 58.64% at a $13.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 481.04% and its consensus target price is $19. The results provided earlier shows that Neon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.