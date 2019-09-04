Comparison of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.07 N/A -6.77 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 17.85% for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $14.33. Competitively G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 24.14%. Based on the data delivered earlier, G1 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.3% respectively. About 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.