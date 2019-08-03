Comparison of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.68 N/A -6.77 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.54 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility & Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 63.40% at a $14.33 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CTI BioPharma Corp.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.