Comparison of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.70 N/A -4.92 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 7.02 N/A -2.17 0.00

Demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.33 beta indicates that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.21 beta which makes it 121.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 50.00% at a $13.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, which is potential 58.06% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. seems more appealing than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.