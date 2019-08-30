Comparison of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|22
|1.16
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.06
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 19.87% stronger performance.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
