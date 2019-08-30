Comparison of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 22 1.16 N/A -4.69 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.06 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 19.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.