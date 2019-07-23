Comparison of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|25
|1.20
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.85
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 consensus target price and a 0.55% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 9.11% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
