Comparison of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 25 1.20 N/A -6.88 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.85 N/A 1.64 8.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 consensus target price and a 0.55% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 9.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.