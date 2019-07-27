Comparison of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

We will be comparing the differences between Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 25 1.20 N/A -6.88 0.00 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.24

Table 1 demonstrates Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Asset Management Corporation has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 70.7%. About 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -2.32% 2.71% 13.02% 36.49% -13.86% 31.9%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Safeguard Scientifics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.