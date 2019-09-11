Comparison of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 20 1.15 N/A -4.69 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares. About 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Altisource Asset Management Corporation