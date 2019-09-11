Comparison of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|20
|1.15
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares. About 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Altisource Asset Management Corporation
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.